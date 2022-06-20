Ranbir Kapoor goes on his knees for Shraddha Kapoor as they shoot song in Spain, fans spot Arijit Singh's voice. Watch

A video of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shooting a song for their upcoming film has leaked online. In the video, Shraddha and Ranbir are seen dancing to a song in the streets. The song has been shot somewhere in Spain's Catalonia. Some fans reacted to the video by tagging Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt and joking about her reaction to the video. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor goes shirtless in new BTS video with Shraddha Kapoor as they shoot Luv Ranjan's film in Spain. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Ranbir and Shraddha are seen dancing to a song. Ranbir is seen wearing an orange shirt and blue denims and Shraddha donned a colourful sundress. A part of lyrics of the song can be heard as Ranbir is seen going on his knees for Shraddha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One fan commented, “Please delete this clip. Don't spoil the movie," another one said, “Cant wait.” Complimenting the song, one person said, “What's the name of this song please?? I love it.” While one asked, “Is that Arijit Singh's song?” Another one said, “I wonder Alia's reaction after seeing this LOL."

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently shooting in Spain for director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic-comedy film. This is the first time both the actors will be seen working opposite each other. Recently several videos and pictures from the film's shooting in Spain have been leaked.

The untitled project will also star Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. The yet-to-be-titled film is slated to release on the occasion of Holi, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Ranbir is wrapping up his shoot in Spain, he is also gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it features him in lead role, marking the first time wife Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite him. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nargarjuna, and Mouni Roy as the primary antagonist of the film. Brahmastra, which has been in production for almost seven years, and has seen multiple delays, will finally release on September 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON