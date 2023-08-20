Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hold each other close; pose together for paparazzi at Mumbai airport. Watch

Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor flew out of Mumbai early on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a clip of the duo at the Mumbai airport. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor strikes a pose with ‘bhabhi’ Alia Bhatt; Karan Johar says, ‘We need a film with this cast’)

Ranbir and Alia spotted at airport

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia held each other as they posed together for the paparazzi. While Alia smiled for the camera, Ranbir was seen with a serious expression on his face.

For the travel, Ranbir wore a blue jacket, matching pants and white sneakers. He also wore a beanie and carried a backpack. Alia opted for a white top, matching trousers and a denim jacket. She also wore white sneakers and opted for a sling bag.

About Alia and Ranbir

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at his Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. They got married after dating for a few years. The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post had said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed parents!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia's films

Alia recently gathered a lot of praise for her performance in the romantic drama film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in which she starred opposite Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar the film also featured Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film has minted over ₹200 crores at the box office globally.

She recently made her Hollywood debut with the action film Heart of Stone. In the Netflix original, she was seen alongside actor Gal Gadot. Fans will see Alia in director Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. An official release date of the film is still awaited.

Ranbir's projects

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

