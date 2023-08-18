Kareena Kapoor strikes a pose with ‘bhabhi’ Alia Bhatt; Karan Johar says, ‘We need a film with this cast’

Alia Bhatt wants filmmakers to cast her along with Kareena Kapoor in a film together. On Friday, Alia surprised fans with a bunch of new pictures on her Instagram, where she was seen with Kareena. Even Karan Johar reacted to the post and added to the comments. Alia is the wife of Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor arrives from Europe vacation in style; spotted with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh at airport. Watch) Alia Bhatt shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor.

Alia and Kareena pose together

Alia shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram on Friday that saw her alongside Kareena. In one of the pictures, both of them were seen striking a pose beside each other looking at their own makeup mirror. In the second picture, both Alia and Kareena's reflections were seen in their respective mirrors. In the last picture, Kareena and Alia had goofy expressions and looked cute together.

Alia tagged Kareena in her post and wrote in the caption: "Can it get any better… (wink face emoticon) P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting."

Celeb reactions

Reacting to the post, director Karan Johar wrote, "We need a film with this cast!" Karan Johar has worked with both Kareena and Alia in different movies. With Kareena, Karan made Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, whereas Karan launched Alia in her debut film, Student of the Year. Alia starred again in his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor commented, "Poo square," referring to Kareena's iconic character Poo in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

A fan said, "The collab we didn’t know we needed." Another said, "Jab Poo met Shanaya !!!" A comment also read, "Bebo & Rani together on the screen will (fire emoticons)" "Such an adorable picture," said another.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will be next seen in The Crew also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Besides this, Kareena is also a part of director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Netflix's Heart of Stone. She is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

