Kareena Kapoor arrives from Europe vacation in style; spotted with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh at airport. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 31, 2023 02:36 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their kids were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday as they returned to India from their vacation across Europe.

Kareena Kapoor's long family vacation is finally over and she is back in Mumbai. Since last month, Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her holiday in Europe with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh. On Monday, the family returned to India after the summer break. In paparazzi videos and pictures, Kareena kept Jeh close, while Saif walked holding Taimur's hand. Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares sweet picture of Jeh taking a nap with her from vacation

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their sons at airport on Monday. (Pics; Varinder Chawla)
Kareena and Saif's airport video

The celebrity couple chose casual airport looks as they returned from vacation. Kareena and Saif as well as their kids were dressed in shades of of blue and white. Saif and Taimur twinned in blue shirts and white sneakers and walked ahead of Kareena and Jeh. They were seen smiling as paparazzi photographed them.

Kareena wore a blue shirt with a long white coat and a pair of blue denims and white sneakers. She also wore a green cap and a pair of black sunglasses. Little Jeh was in a white outfit with white sneakers. Kareena held his hand as the family-of-four exited the airport gate and walked towards the car.

Kareena and Saif along with their children were surrounded by fans as well as their staff in airport videos shared on Instagram by a paparazzo. Commenting on the clip, a fan wrote, "Good to see them back in India after so long!" Another said, “Love Bebo (Kareena) and her style. Looking cool and classy.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's vacation

The couple was on a family vacation with Taimur and Jeh and visited Italy and various places in the UK over the past few weeks. Kareena and Saif had also met actor Sonam Kapoor and her family in London during a dinner outing. Kareena and Saif also met his sister, actor Soha Ali Khan, and her family during the vacation.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's projects

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena's upcoming projects include The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, as well as Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.

Saif was last seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He has Devara and the sequel to Go Goa Gone in the pipeline.

