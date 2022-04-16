Ranbir Kapoor hugs emotional father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt in new pics from wedding day. See here

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got emotional after his daughter, actor Alia Bhatt's wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, director-actor and Alia's step-sister, Pooja Bhatt shared pictures in which Mahesh Bhatt is seen hugging his son-in-law, Ranbir. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate ceremony. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor smile and look into each other’s eyes in unseen wedding pics. See here)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first photo, Mahesh is seen resting his head and hand on Ranbir's chest as the actor held him. Ranbir and Mahesh hugged each other in the second photo. While Mahesh had a serious expression, Ranbir was seen smiling.

The picture was seemingly taken after the couple got married at Ranbir's Bandra house Vastu. Sharing the post, Pooja wrote, "Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart? (white heart emoji)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh shares his younger daughter Alia and elder daughter Shaheen Bhatt with his wife Soni Razdan. Pooja is the daughter of Mahesh and his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt.

Pooja also shared a family picture featuring herself, Soni, Mahesh, Shaheen, Rahul Bhatt, and Tina Razdan Hertzke among others. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Clan! (sparkles emoji)."

On her Instagram, Soni shared a new family photo featuring the Kapoors and Bhatts in one frame. The family picture showed the newlywed couple with their family members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The picture featured Soni, Mahesh, Shaheen posing alongside Ranbir, while Neetu, Riddhima, and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni posed alongside Alia. Sharing the photo, Soni wrote, "There's no better family than a happy family."

Alia and Ranbir exchanged vows in the presence of close family members and friends. In attendance were Neetu, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh, Soni, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji, among others.

Hours after tying the knot with Ranbir, Alia took to Instagram and shared wedding pictures. Alongside the images, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

She had added, "With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other while working on their upcoming film Brahmastra five years ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON