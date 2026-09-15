Ranbir Kapoor is a wonderful father to Raha, says his mother-in-law Soni Razdan: ‘He’s such a support to Alia’

Veteran actor Soni Razdan has reflected on how parenting has evolved across generations, saying she finds today’s parents more patient and involved with their children. The actor also praised her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor for being a supportive father to her daughter Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha.

Soni Razdan talks about Ranbir Kapoor as father

Soni Razdan talks about Ranbir Kapoor as a father.

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In a recent interview with News18, Soni said, "I feel parents of today, this generation, seem to me to be far more patient, far more evolved as parents, and far more able to somehow manage. In my generation, taking out that maximum amount of time for your children was not really looked upon as some sort of virtue. It just wasn’t given that importance. It was almost like parenting was either dumped on the woman, or I don’t think parenting was shared as much as it is today."

She then talked about Ranbir as a father and said, "Fathers are—I’m sometimes gobsmacked when I see the way fathers are. Anshuman, what a wonderful dad he is. My son-in-law, what a wonderful father he is. You know, and he’s such a support to Alia. So I can see that, and even my husband is the same. you know, he is realising perhaps how little he actually gave to his children. And at that time, he had the excuse, ‘I was working very hard.’ But everybody is working very hard now. So, haan, it was just not that."

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{{^usCountry}} Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, the same year. Alia has often spoken about how Raha’s birth changed Ranbir. She has also revealed that Ranbir now makes time for his daughter and rushes home after shoots to spend time with her. About Ranbir Kapoor and Soni Razdan’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, the same year. Alia has often spoken about how Raha’s birth changed Ranbir. She has also revealed that Ranbir now makes time for his daughter and rushes home after shoots to spend time with her. About Ranbir Kapoor and Soni Razdan’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Ranbir is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film, Ramayana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on Diwali this year, while its second part will release on Diwali 2027.

Soni, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of her upcoming show, Shaque. The show also stars Parineeti Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni and Jennifer Winget, among others, in key roles. Helmed by Rensil D’Silva, the show marks Parineeti’s series debut and her first project after motherhood. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on September 24.