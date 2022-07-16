Ranbir Kapoor kisses Aditya Roy Kapur at HT India's Most Stylish; fans love their Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani vibes. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, who played best friends in the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, made fans nostalgic as they reunited in front of the cameras at the HT India's Most Stylish event on Friday. Ranbir even gave Aditya a kiss, while the paparazzi captured pictures and videos of their meeting. Also Read| Rashmika Mandanna blushes as Anupam Kher asks for a picture with her at India's Most Stylish

The videos showed Ranbir posing for the photographers, when he suddenly got excited as he spotted Aditya Roy Kapur arriving at the event venue. He mouthed 'bro' as he gestured Aditya to join him. The two then hugged and chatted for a while, before they hugged each other. Ranbir held Aditya's hand as they came together to pose for pictures. The actor again hugged Aditya and even gave him a kiss as the paparazzi cheered them on. Many also shouted Bunny and Avi, which were the names of Ranbir and Aditya, respectively, in their film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The Ayan Mukerji film, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya's brother Kunaal Roy Kapur, marks Ranbir and Aditya's only film together. However, the two have been close friends off-screen for a long time. Fans loved their bromance after seeing their recent renuion at HT India's Most Stylish event, and said they wanted to see them together on the big screen, again.

A fan wrote, "This is so wholesome," while another commented, "Superhit jodi." A third one wrote, "Bunny and Avi reunion." One commented, "Pure 10 saal ke baad mile hain (they met after 10 years)."

Ranbir Kapoor is awaiting the release of Shamshera, which stars him alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The Karan Malhotra film is due to hit theatres on July 22. Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in the film Rashtra Kavach Om, in which he starred opposite Sanjana Sanghi. He also recently wrapped up the filming of Gumrah, his next film with Mrunal Thakur.

