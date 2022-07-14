Ranbir Kapoor doing 'real action' on Shamshera sets surprised Sukhwinder Singh: 'This 60 kg boy was lifting 100 kg guys'

Singer Sukhwinder Singh has sung 3 songs for Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Shamshera. In a new interview, Sukhwinder recalled how Ranbir got hurt while filming but got up and said ‘my grandfather (Raj Kapoor) told me the show must go on’. Sukhwinder also revealed that Ranbir lifted 100 kgs guys during the shoot and how he witnessed him doing real action. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor says he had to tap into his ‘past’ to get ‘angst’ for Shamshera: 'It was a very hard film for me'

Shamshera is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. Ranbir will be seen in the dual role of Shamshera and Balli, while Sanjay Dutt essays Ranbir's arch-enemy. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22.

In an interview with India Today, Sukhwinder opened up about his experience of working with Ranbir. He said, “When I went on the set [of Shamshera], there was a fight sequence and I saw that Ranbir Kapoor sahab, this boy, was doing everything on his own with his natural physical effort. This 60-65 kg boy was lifting 100 kg guys and there were no special effects. People are under the impression that dramatic action sequences are done using special effects. Later, I got to know that approximately 80 percent of physical effort is used. I was flabbergasted. Ranbir is very humble and I saw him doing real action. Vo ladka girta hain, padta hain, utha tha hain [He falls and gets up again] and I asked him whether he got hurt or not. He said 'abhi kya batau (What should I say now)?, the show must go on. My grandfather [Raj Kapoor] also used to say the show must go on'. So this was practical information for me that not everything is a special effect.”

The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh.

