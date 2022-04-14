Ranbir Kapoor lifts wife Alia Bhatt in his arms outside Vastu as security and police personnel laugh. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their first public appearance as a married couple on Thursday evening. Hours after they tied the knot at his Bandra house Vastu, the couple came out of the house to pose for the photographers waiting outside. There, Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms much to the delight of the photographers. However, the moment left Alia--as well as the security personnel stationed there--in splits. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Newlyweds cut their wedding cake, he carries her in his arms

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wed in an intimate ceremony that was attended by just 30-35 guests, all close friends and family. Throughout the day, photographers from media houses had been stationed outside Vastu waiting for a glimpse of the couple. Alia first revealed the first official pictures of the couple on her Instagram in the evening. Minutes later, Ranbir and Alia walked out to greet the waiting photographers.

As the couple headed back inside, Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms, causing Alia to laugh uncontrollably. Several of the security and police personnel stationed at the house also could not stop laughing. The video of the incident was shared widely by fan clubs and paparazzi on social media, with fans appreciating the sweet, romantic gesture.

Commenting on one of the paparazzi videos, a fan said, "This is so cute." Another fan commented, "They both look very adorable together." Several fans commented ‘awws’ and heart emojis and said the moment captured their love for each other.

Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017 when they worked together on Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which is scheduled for a release in September this year. Ranbir confessed that he was dating Alia during an interview with GQ in May 2018. He later said that they had been planning to get married in 2020 but the wedding was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

