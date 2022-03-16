Ranbir Kapoor on dad Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen: 'I considered wearing prosthetics to finish it'. Watch

Rishi Kapoor's last film - Sharmaji Namkeen - is set for release later this month. The veteran actor died in April 2020 while the film's shoot hadn't been concluded. Eventually, Paresh Rawal stepped in to fill Rishi's shoes in the film. In a video message, Rishi's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor talks about why the film is special to him and recounts that at one point, he considered using prosthetics to complete the film. (Also read: Rishi Kapoor's last film screening attended by his whole family, including Alia)

In a video posted by the film's producer Farhan Akhtar on social media, Ranbir is seen talking about the film and Rishi's memories. "I'm here to share something that makes Sharmaji Namkeen a very special film. This film isn't special for me just because it's papa's last film but papa really believed in the story. I remember when he fell sick in the middle of the shoot, he somehow wanted to complete the shoot but life had other plans," he says.

The actor recounts how the film was stalled after Rishi's death on April 30, 2020. He said the producers and the family mulled over many options, including visual effects and even getting Ranbir to replace his father. He said, "You may have heard 'The show must go on'. Papa lived it. After he left, it felt that the film may not be completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and finish this role. But nothing was working out. And that's when Mr Paresh Rawal stepped in and helped us finish the film."

Ranbir was all praises for Paresh Rawal, who stepped in at the last minute to help complete the film. He said in the video message, "It was very generous of him to take up this challenge because two different actors playing the same character is extremely rare in the film world. Thanks to Paresh ji, we could complete papa's last film and bring it to you all. will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans." He then urged the fans to give the film the same love they have given to Rishi's other films before it.

Sharmaji Namkeen is based on the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle. It is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures.

The trailer of the film will be released on Thursday, March 17. The film also features Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

