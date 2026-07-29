Ramayana strikes a massive 75 crore music deal with T-Series for both films ahead of trailer launch on July 30

Even before its first chapter is out in theatres, Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana has already created a massive business deal. The awaited mythological epic has acquired one of the highest music rights deals in Indian cinema as T-Series has bought the audio rights for both the parts of the film. This has happened just a few days before the world premiere of the trailer will be out on July 30.

All about the music rights

T-Series bets big on Ramayana with ₹75 crore music rights deal for both films.

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According to industry sources, it was a competitive deal with the top labels vying to sign the soundtrack. However, post several rounds of talks, T-series acquired the audio rights with an advance of ₹75 crore. The sources also revealed that it was a refundable advance, which made it quite an unusual deal despite its hefty sum.

A close associate at T-Series confirmed, “T-Series has acquired the music rights of Ramayana. Bhushan Kumar and the senior leadership at T-Series are supremely confident about the potential of the film’s soundtrack.”

The associate further revealed, “As part of the arrangement, T-Series has paid an advance of ₹75 crore for the music rights. The amount covers the music of both parts of Ramayana.”

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{{^usCountry}} The deal is one of the biggest music rights deals by any Indian music company. Oscar winning composers A.R.Rahman and Hans Zimmer are working together on an Indian feature film for the first time. Trailer launch date revealed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deal is one of the biggest music rights deals by any Indian music company. Oscar winning composers A.R.Rahman and Hans Zimmer are working together on an Indian feature film for the first time. Trailer launch date revealed {{/usCountry}}

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The makers have also announced a new release date for the much-awaited trailer. It will now be unveiled worldwide on July 30 at 4:15 am IST after its earlier launch date was pushed back. Sharing the announcement on social media, the team wrote, “At the auspicious brahma muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026, Thursday, at 4:15 am IST worldwide.”

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The trailer was initially scheduled to release on July 24. However, producer Namit Malhotra clarified that it was postponed after entering into a distribution deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment on a worldwide basis, from which the team decided to plan the launch of the film globally.

Earlier this month, a selected audience got the first glimpse of the trailer at the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event in Delhi, where the makers also unveiled the film’s lead cast. A special screening of the trailer was also arranged at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 in the presence of Namit Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Nitesh Tiwari.

The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is a two part series with the first installment set to release on Diwali 2026 while the second one is slated for Diwali 2027.