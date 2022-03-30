Ranbir Kapoor recalls dad Rishi Kapoor 'drove the family mad' when he didn't have work: 'It was too much'

Actor Rishi Kapoor had a long and successful innings as a leading man in films, starting with Bobby in the early 70s to the mid-90s. However, like most other leading men in films, the actor found that a time came when leading roles dried up. The transition to character roles took a few years. In a recent interview, his son actor Ranbir Kapoor recalled those years and how Rishi staying home got on the nerves of the entire family. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's phone wallpaper features late dad Rishi Kapoor's happy picture, his fans go 'aww'. See it here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rishi died on April 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. The actor had been filming for Sharmaji Namkeen, which was left incomplete. In the end, actor Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the film. The film is set to release this Friday and Ranbir is promoting it.

Speaking to Film Companion during the film's promotion, Ranbir said, "His transition from a lead actor to a character actor - those three-four years I remember - he used to be just in front of the computer playing bridge. My mother got frustrated because she never saw him home for so long. And he used to drive her mad. My mother used to force him to go to RK Studios and just sit there. Then, my father, for a little period of time, became an interior designer. He started changing different spaces in our house. He started shopping for things. He started doing things just trying to keep himself busy. But he realised that work was in his spirit and he really wanted to work."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir elaborated that not just his mother Neetu, but his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and he himself were all annoyed by Rishi at that point of time. He said, "My mother, myself, and my sister, we were also being driven a little mad because he is also very demanding of your attention. So, we were all hoping and praying that its great that we are getting to spend this awesome time with him but a balanced way would have been nicer. Because this is getting way too much."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, and Suhail Nayyar. The film, directed by Hitesh Bhatia, will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. Ranbir also has two releases lined up this year. He will be first seen in Shamshera followed by Bramhastra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON