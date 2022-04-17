Ranbir Kapoor's jiju Bharat Sahni shares unseen pics from wedding, wants him and Alia Bhatt to have ‘lots of babies’

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. Since the wedding, Alia, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and their other family members and friends have been sharing pictures from the wedding festivities on social media. On Sunday, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor's husband Bharat Sahni also shared photos from the wedding on Instagram. Also Read: Fan adds Rishi Kapoor to family photo from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni react

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Bharat wrote, “Last few days have been straight out of a fairytale. Congratulations to the beautiful couple and wishing you both a wonderful journey ahead full of love, happiness and lots of babies. God bless @aliaabhatt #Rans."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first two photos of Alia and Ranbir are from their wedding, in one photo they are seen performing puja and in the other one they share a kiss. The next few photos are from their mehendi ceremony. In one picture, Ranbir is seen shaking a leg with Neetu and in another with Alia. In another image from the mehendi ceremony, Ranbir and Alia are seen posing with Riddhima, Neetu, Bharat, Karisma Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, Natasha Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and others. In the last picture, Ranbir is clicked smiling, as he held his late father, actor Rishi Kapoor's framed photo in one hand.

Riddhima dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Another one pointed at Bharat's caption and wrote, “Lots of babies? 2 cute babies are enough.” While one wrote, “These are the best pictures till now,” another one said, “Instalments mein aa rahi hain photos (These pictures are coming in instalments).” One person said, “Thank you for amazing photos jija ji (brother-in-law).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Alia shared a series of pictures from their wedding on Instagram, reminiscing the memories she share with Ranbir. She captioned it, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir and Alia's wedding was an intimate affair as the couple got married in their balcony after a five-year-long relationship. They later posed together for the paparazzi, after which Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms to take her inside.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON