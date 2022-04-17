Fan adds Rishi Kapoor to family photo from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni react

Late actor Rishi Kapoor has been added to a family photo clicked on the wedding day of his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor with actor Alia Bhatt. In a fan-edited video, shared on Instagram, Rishi is seen standing behind Neetu Kapoor and beside his son-in-law Bharat Sahni. Taking to Instagram, DesignGiri India shared the clip with the caption, "Now the frame is complete." (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt mehendi pics out: Actor holds up Rishi Kapoor's photo, dances with mom Neetu Kapoor)

In the clip, Rishi Kapoor who at first is dressed in a blue suit is later seen in off-white ethnic wear. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani posted a clip. She wrote, "Love this edit! Thank you for sharing (hug and folded hands emojis)." Neetu Kapoor, too, shared a clip on her Instagram Stories.

Riddhima shared a clip on Instagram.

Neetu shared a clip on Instagram.

The original picture was recently shared by Neetu on Instagram. It featured Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bharat, Riddhima, and Neetu. While Soni, Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima, and Neetu sat on a couch, Mahesh, Shaheen, and Bharat stood at the back. Sharing the photo, Neetu captioned it, "My family."

The original picture was recently shared by Neetu on Instagram.

Recently, ColorsTV shared a clip on Instagram of Neetu speaking about Rishi on the sets of Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan. Sitting next to Karan Johar, Neetu said, “This was Rishi ji’s last wish ki mere bete ki shaadi ho (that my son gets married). Aur main dekh rahi thi ki unki last wish puri horahi hai (I was witnessing that his last wish was coming true). I only wish he was there to see it. But he is watching."

Rishi also featured in the mehendi ceremony of Ranbir and Alia. Recently, Alia treated fans on Instagram to pictures from the ceremony. One of the pictures showed Ranbir holding Rishi's photo frame in his hand while dancing.

Alia captioned the post, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days... and then there are days like these!"

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at former's Bandra house Vastu, on Thursday. The duo took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra'. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The wedding party took place on Saturday night in Vastu.

