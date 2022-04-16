Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt mehendi pics out: Actor holds up Rishi Kapoor's photo, dances with mom Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has shared pictures from her mehendi on Instagram. She got married to actor Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday at his home in Bandra. The mehendi pictures show the couple having a tonne of fun with their friends and families. (Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Kapoor clan comes together for epic family pic. Don't miss goofy Kareena Kapoor, Jeh)

“The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these,” Alia wrote with the new batch of photos.

For their mehendi, Alia wore a red lehenga while Ranbir wore a red kurta pyjama combo. Pictures show them sharing hugs and romantic moments. A photo also showed Ranbir holding up a picture of his late father, Rishi Kapoor. Another showed him matching steps with mother Neetu Kapoor. His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen with them as well. Alia, meanwhile, got kisses from her sister Shaheen Bhatt and friend Ayan Mukerji.

Sharing the first batch of pictures from the wedding, Alia had written on Thursday, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

