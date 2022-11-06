Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reacts to him becoming a father to baby girl: I am actually...

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reacts to him becoming a father to baby girl: I am actually...

bollywood
Published on Nov 06, 2022 01:55 PM IST

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become parents to a baby girl on Sunday. His sister talks to us exclusively.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirms to us that it’s a baby girl for him and wife Alia Bhatt.
Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirms to us that it’s a baby girl for him and wife Alia Bhatt.
ByRishabh Suri

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally announced, much to the joy of their fans and well wishers, that they have become parents to a baby girl. The latter took to Instagram to share a note along with a picture of a male and female lion with their cub. She wrote, “And in the best news of our lives Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir”

Talking to HT exclusively, Ranbir’s sister and Bhatt’s sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni tells us, “Thank you so much for your wishes! I am actually in France right now, but I can’t wait to see the newborn! We are all very excited in the family. My mom will FaceTime me the minute she sees her, I am so happy!”

The couple was spotted rushing to a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Sunday, and speculations were rife that Bhatt was going to deliver her baby today. Her mother, Soni Razdan also shared Alia’s Insta story from her account and wrote, “Our hearts are overwhelming and overwhelmed... thank you life”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out