Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana shoot in March; Yash's Raavan will have big role in Ramayana part 2: Report

Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari will reportedly feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. The epic will hit the big screen in the second half of 2025 and Nitesh is all set to take his film based on the Hindu epic on floors in February/March 2024, as per a new Pinkvilla report. Yash will be joining the team of Ramayana in the month of July, once he wraps up a major chunk of his next film, Toxic. Also read: Yash to take over ₹150 crore for Ramayan; to undergo transformation

Ranbir, Sai, and Yash to begin shooting next year

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will reportedly be seen as Sita in Ramayana.

“The entire world of Ramayana has been created by Nitesh Tiwari and the National Award-Winning Filmmaker is all set to take the film on floors in March next year. The world of Ramayana has been designed by Oscar Winning VFX company, DNEG, who is also producing this epic. The makers intend to introduce a new technology of filmmaking with Ramayana, and the entire test run of the shoot has been conducted multiple times. Right from 3D scans to look tests – all the aspects of pre-production have been concluded with the three leads – Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash,” a source close to the development told the portal.

More about Ramayana's shoot timeline

KGF's Yash has an extended appearance in part one, while part two will chronicle the arc of his Raavan character. Earlier in June, it was reported that the actor had said no to playing Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana as he was 'very mindful of what his fans want'. Moreover, as part of pre-production for Ramayana, Ranbir is expected to visit the office of DNEG in Los Angeles early next year.

The source said, “Yash has an extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One, which is more of a story building of Ram and Sita with character introduction of Hanuman. The second part will chronicle the arc of Raavan’s character and the actor is excited to enter into this auspicious world of Nitesh Tiwari. Yash was bowled over by the visuals and the purity with which Nitesh intends to retell Ramayana to the audience today... There is some tech rehearsal expected to take place in LA in January 2024 and RK will be off to the US for a couple of weeks. It's essentially for pre-viz."

Ramayana: Part One of the trilogy will reportedly be released in the second half of 2025, and the makers have been talking to actor Sunny Deol for the part of Hanuman. However, the actor is reportedly yet to say yes to the film. Earlier it was reported that Alia Bhatt will essay the role of Sita in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.

