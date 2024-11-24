Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt didn't know about Kishore Kumar; Reddit jokes ‘they should stop talking about each other’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor attended an event at IFFI Goa on Sunday and made a small reveal about wife Alia Bhatt's movie and music knowledge. Speaking about how the new generation is not as deeply knowledgeable about music and film greats, he said that when he first met Alia, she did not know who Kishore Kumar was. Ranbir Kapoor made a reveal about wife Alia Bhatt but the reactions are not as cute as he might have hoped.

What did Ranbir say?

“First time I met Alia, she asked me who is Kishore Kumar," Ranbir said during a chat with Rahul Rawail at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Audience members expressed shock and woman even screamed ‘are you serious?’

Ranbir then added that it was all ‘a circle of life’ when people are forgotten and rediscovered.

Reactions on Reddit

Reddit, however, did not think Alia would take this reveal too well. Many joked that this was Ranbir's way of taking revenge on Alia for her controversial ‘lipstick’ comment about him a year ago.

A person commented, “Both should just stop talking about each other in interviews at this point it's for their betterment.” Another said, “Lipstick revenge taken. What is level of Alia? She doesn’t know President of India n Kishore Kumar.”

Another Redditor wrote, “LMFAOOOOOOO Alia screaming at home rn in her locked room." While another said, “Why do these both seem like they settle scores with each other via these so called 'candid' tidbits or they just know what will make noise and say things to keep the discussion and outrage going.”

A person also reasoned that maybe Alia didn't know about Kishore Kumar because she was too young at the time. “When he met Alia.. matlab when she was 9? In one of the interviews he said no? They met for the first time when she was 9 and he was 20. 9 yo may not know KK hehe.”

Ranbir at IFFI

Ranbir was at IFFI to honour his grandfather Raj Kapoor ahead of his 100th birth anniversary on December 14. The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), National Film Archives of India (NFAI), and Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and his uncle Kunal Kapoor have started restoring 10 films of Raj Kapoor, the actor said.

"We are going to organise the Raj Kapoor Film Festival from December 13-December 15 all over India. We will show the restored version of 10 films of Raj Kapoor's films," Ranbir said to a jam-packed auditorium at the Kala Academy in Goa.