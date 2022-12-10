Ranbir Kapoor says becoming a father to Raha has still not hit him: ‘What is this? There's stars in my brains right now'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has talked about how he and his wife, actor Alia Bhatt will balance their work and the new phase of their lives after they welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor. Speaking on the sidelines of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir opened up on becoming a father and how his life changed after attaining parenthood. Ranbir also said the fact that he has a daughter now has still not hit him. Ranbir and Alia became parents to Raha on November 6 this year. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor talks about insecurity of being 60 when his kids are just 20)

Talking about Raha, Ranbir called it a 'delight' to have her in his life adding that he 'never expected to feel this way'. The new father said that as Raha completed her one-month birthday, he and Alia discuss the value system that they want to pass on to their child. He spoke about empathy, kindness, respecting elders, and equality. Ranbir said that the 'most important thing is to set an example' as a child 'learns more when they experience it'.

In a video shared by Brut India, Ranbir talked about how he and Alia's will work while raising Raha, "Where work is concerned, I think Alia and myself really value time away from work. I anyways don't work that much, I work around 180-200 days a year. She (Alia Bhatt) does a lot more work and is way more busy than I am. But we will balance it out. When she takes work probably I'll take a break. When I take work, she will take a break."

He continued, "It's a very exciting time in our life. We have been boyfriend, girlfriend a couple of years back and then we became husband and wife and now we are parents. Yesterday we were talking that just the word that 'I have a daughter' it still has not hit me. Because I have not said this enough. Right now, I'm saying 'my daughter', but when I say the word 'daughter', I was like, 'Wow, what is this?' There's stars in my brains right now."

When asked about the difference between being a father and the previous phase of his life, Ranbir said that he is 'wondering that why did I take so long'. He added that he 'should have become a father sooner'.

Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Alia has director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.