Ranbir Kapoor says Bombay Velvet wasn't a good film, deserved its fate

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about his performances over the years, as he completed 15 years as an actor in the Hindi film industry. The actor who made appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, spoke candidly about his films that turned out to be box office failures. He admitted that Bombay Velvet "wasn't a good film" and "deserved the fate" at the box office. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor talks about biggest mistake he made on Shamshera)

During the interview, Ranbir openly talked about his films over the years, and how some of them did not work well at the box office. As he called his film Bombay Velvet a 'big disaster of Indian cinema', he was interrupted by a fan in the audience who said that it was because of Karan Johar. Ranbir laughed and said that would be unfair to pin it down on the producer-director who starred as the antagonist in the Anurag Kashyap directorial.

In a video shared by Brut India, Ranbir said, "While working on the film I thought like, 'Wow, this is amazing,' you know. Like, Anurag Kashyap was directing. We had great set of actors, you know. See, once you start a film you lose perspective because you surrender to the process. You surrender to the filmmaking, you surrender to the character...So Bombay Velvet was something which…it deserved the fate that it had because it wasn't a good film."

Ranbir also talked about his other projects, but specially Jagga Jasoos, as "the only film of my career whose failure hurt me because that was a passion project." The actor who was last seen in Brahmastra, also stated that he understood in a way why his films like Jagga Jasoos or Tamasha didn't do well.

Ranbir's latest release Brahmastra, a commercial success, was his first film with wife Alia Bhatt. The Ayan Mukerji film is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Ranbir and Alia began dating after they began working on the film in 2017 and eventually got married months before its release. They welcomed daughter Raha last month.

