Ranbir Kapoor reveals he and Alia Bhatt plan to take week-long vacation soon: ‘Doesn’t feel like we are married’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in April 2022, after being in a relationship for five years. The two actors started dating after they began working together on Ayan Mukerji’s Bramhastra in 2017. In a new interview, Ranbir opened up for the first time about life after marriage, and how him and Alia are adjusting to being a married couple. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna reveals Ranbir Kapoor calls her ‘madam’, says ‘I do not like it’

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was a private affair held at their Mumbai residence Vastu. The two got married on April 14 in the presence of select guests, mostly their family and close friends. Since their wedding, both have resumed work for their respective projects and also for Bramhastra, which is finally releasing in September 2022.

Speaking with Dainik Jagran, Ranbir opened up about how life has changed after marriage. He said, “There has been no big change (in our lives). We have been together for five years, so we felt let’s get married. But we had certain commitments so finished them first.”

Ranbir added that since they both resumed work almost immediately after their wedding, it had not quite sunk in yet. “The next day after our wedding, we both resumed work. Alia went for her shoot and I also went to Manali. When she returns from London (where she is shooting her Hollywood debut) and after my film Shamshera releases (on July 22), we are thinking of taking a week off. It does not feel like we are married right now,” he added.

Ranbir was last seen on screen in 2018 in Sanju. In 2022, he will have two releases – Shamshera and Bramhastra. He is currently in Spain shooting for Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor. Alia is also prepping for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which releases in 2023. She is also shooting Heart of Stone, her first international project, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

