Ranbir Kapoor says unlike wife Alia Bhatt, he has ‘no dreams of Hollywood’: ‘I am really scared of auditions’

Alia Bhatt is currently in London, shooting her maiden international project Heart of Stone. With this, she joins a long list of Indian actors, who have appeared in mainstream Hollywood films, all the way from Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah to Priyanka Chora and Irrfan Khan. However, her husband and fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor is in no mood to join this list soon. In a recent interview, Ranbir admitted he was reluctant to move to the West for work. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he and Alia Bhatt plan to take week-long vacation soon: ‘Doesn’t feel like we are married’

Ranbir was last seen on screen in 2018 in Sanju. This year, he will have two releases in Shamshera and Bramhastra. The trailer of Bramhastra will be launched on Wednesday. While promoting the film in a recent interview, Ranbir also spoke about Alia’s upcoming Hollywood debut and his own non-existent Hollywood dreams.

Speaking with Dainik Jagran, Ranbir responded to a question about if he is planning to follow Alia into Hollywood and said, “Meri gaadi yahan theek chal rahi hai (I am doing just fine here). I am happy with that much. I don’t have any Hollywood dreams. All my dreams are for Brahmastra. I have always believed that if you want to reach audience worldwide, you can do it with your own culture and language. I feel whatever content is entertaining in your culture, it can touch all audiences.”

Talking further, Ranbir revealed another reason why he does not want to hitch his wagon to Hollywood any time soon. “I am really scared of auditions,” the actor said, adding, “The dreams Alia has, I have never seen in anybody else. But I am happy where I am.” Hollywood productions are famous for getting even top actors to read or audition for the parts, a trend that is largely absent in India.

Heart of Stone is Alia’s first international project. The Tom Harper film also stars Gal Gadot, Sophie Okonedo, and Jamie Dornan and will release on Netflix. Apart from this, Alia is also shooting Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which releases next year. But before that, she will be seen opposite Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Bramhastra, a film that has been seven years in the making and is finally releasing in September this year.

Ranbir and Alia first started dating when they began working on Bramhastra back in 2017. The two tied the knot on April 14 in a private affair held at their Bandra residence Vastu. The two got married in the presence of select guests, largely only family and close friends from the film industry.

