Proud dad Ranbir Kapoor finally has a tattoo and it's a sweet tribute to daughter Raha. Check it out

Did you know Ranbir Kapoor has his daughter Raha Kapoor’s name inked on his collarbone? The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, recently appeared on Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's show Unstoppable with NBK. A video clip from the show is being widely shared on fan pages and it shows Ranbir showing his ‘Raha’ tattoo that he recently got inked on his collarbone. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals first gift he gave daughter Raha and its connection to his favourite number 8

Ranbir Kapoor's collarbone tattoo

Ranbir Kapoor shows off his ‘Raha’ tattoo. His and Alia Bhatt's daughter was born last year.

The clip has Ranbir showing the host his new tattoo of Raha’s name. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor in November 2022. Earlier this year, Alia had said that she and Ranbir were planning to get tattoos.

In a 2022 interview, Ranbir had also shared that he did not have any tattoos yet, but he could get a tattoo of his future kid's name. In his interview with Mashable India, Ranbir was asked if he had any tattoos, when he had said, "None yet. Hopefully soon. The 8 or something I don't know. Maybe my (tattoo is) going to be children’s names or I don't know."

Alia on getting tattood with Ranbir

In August, Alia spoke about her plans to get matching tattoos with Ranbir Kapoor. Ahead of her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart of Stone, Alia and her co-stars – Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan – answered internet's 'most searched questions' during a chat with Wired.

Answering a question, Alia revealed that Ranbir and her were planning to get inked. She had said when asked if she had a tattoo, "No, not yet. My husband and I are planning on getting something."

Ranbir Kapoor on being a father

Speaking about Raha, Ranbir shared his fears about being a father, in a 2023 interview with BBC. He had said, "Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir married at their Mumbai home Vastu in April last year. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony. Alia announced via an Instagram post the birth of their daughter on November 6, 2022.

