Ranbir Kapoor thinks Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel, says Ayan Mukerji 'had a very nice story'

Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in a recent virtual chat with his fans. Released in 2013, the Karan Johar-backed film featured Ranbir with Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. Now, Ranbir has said that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make a ‘good sequel’. He also revealed that director Ayan Mukerji even had a ‘nice story’ for the sequel, but he got busy with their film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Also read: Even Ranveer Singh can’t deny Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry in YJHD was ‘cute’

Ranbir Kapoor with Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Talking about what the plot of the film could be, Ranbir Kapoor said the story could be '10 years forward', showing where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi are in their lives. In the romantic drama, Ranbir played Bunny, Deepika was seen as Naina and Aditya and Kalki as Aditi and Avi, respectively. The film revolved around their friendship and love stories.

"I think Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel... Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years. I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi, where they are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters," Ranbir said during a recent interaction with fans.

In 2018 too, Ranbir Kapoor had talked about the sequel of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The actor had said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, “Ayan is on the journey to make Brahmastra, which is very time-consuming. But we have often spoken about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2. He also has an idea for it and he seldom says we should have just done that it would be an easier film. More easier than Brahmastra, because he is going quite crazy, making this film. You never know. Maybe between Brahmastra Part 1 and 2, we get a window of six months.”

Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Brahmastra 2 and 3 in the pipeline.

