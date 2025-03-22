Randeep Hooda returns to horseback riding after suffering knee injury during Swatantrya Veer Savarkar shoot

At the first anniversary of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda couldn't help but look back at the memories of working on the film. Despite the challenges he faced, including filming with a fractured knee, the experience remains etched in his mind. He also shared that after two years of injury and rehabilitation, he's finally back in the saddle. Also read: Randeep Hooda on drastic transformation: My body is revolting against normal now Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. (Instagram)

Randeep Hooda celebrates film's 1st anniversary

On Saturday, marking the special day, Randeep took to social media to share a series of pictures from the film's sets, accompanied by a heartfelt post that reflected on his journey.

The series of clips and images shared by Randeep offer a glimpse into his intense preparation and challenges faced during the filming of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. One clip shows the actor taking a tumble while horseback riding, which resulted in a knee injury that left him hospitalised. Another image shows him on a hospital bed after the injury.

One video showcases his rigorous training process, featuring him jogging on a water treadmill as part of his weight loss transformation. Additional shots capture Randeep fully immersing himself in his character, as well as collaborating closely with his co-stars.

Sharing the moments, Randeep wrote, “3 years ago, I embarked on an unforgettable journey with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which released on this day last year, a film that changed me in ways I never imagined. From co-writing, directing, producing, to playing the role of Veer Savarkar, it was a labour of love, passion, and sacrifice”.

“The physical pain of shooting with a fractured knee, the emotional highs and lows, and the gruelling weight loss journey all shaped this experience. Yet, what truly made it special was the immense love and support I received from my friends, cast, and crew—who stood by me, even when I was a ‘hangry’ director. This film has been more than just a project; it’s been life-changing. Thank you to every single person who believed in me, and to the audience for embracing this story with open hearts. Forever grateful for this chapter in my life,” he added.

Randeep returns to horseback riding

According to a statement issued by his publicist, Randeep has returned to horseback riding after more than two years of recovery. The actor’s knee injury, which occurred when the film was initially shelved due to financial constraints, left him with multiple ligament tears in his knee, requiring extensive rehabilitation.

Following months of medical treatment and rehabilitation at Kokilaben Hospital, Randeep has now regained strength to return to horse riding.

Now that he is back in the saddle, there is anticipation that he might soon return to competitive riding. “There is no life without sports, and there is no sport without competition,” Randeep said.

About Swatantra Veer Savarkar film

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of freedom fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence. Apart from starring in the film, Randeep has also directed it. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar. It has been co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.