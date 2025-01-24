Randeep Hooda to reunite with Extraction director Sam Hargrave, co-star with John Cena in Hollywood actioner Matchbox

Actor Randeep Hooda is reuniting with filmmaker Sam Hargrave for the upcoming action movie Matchbox, headlined by Hollywood star John Cena. Hooda had earlier played a major role in the filmmaker's 2020 hit Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth. (Also Read: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram glow in yellow in their first Diwali since wedding. See pics) Randeep Hooda and John Cena will work together in Matchbox.

What Randeep said

In Matchbox, Hooda will share screen space with Cena as well as Teyonah Parris of The Marvels fame. "Excited to be working with Sam again. We had a great time on our first collaboration with Extraction. Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. Glad to be joining the team in Budapest," the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.

The Netflix movie Extraction was Hargrave's directorial debut. It also starred Golshifteh Farahani and Priyanshu Painyuli as the antagonist, along with Pankaj Tripathi in a cameo.

About Matchbox

Also starring Jessica Biel and Sam Richardson, the movie is described as an action-packed and globetrotting adventure. The story will follow a group of childhood friends who must work together to stop an impending worldwide disaster and rediscover their friendship along the way.

Matchbox is a live-action film based on the iconic Mattel car toy line. The movie is based on the iconic Matchbox car line, which originated in 1953 when Jack Odell created a toy small enough to fit in a matchbox for his daughter. Mattel now reports that two Matchbox cars are sold every second globally.

Apple Original Films recently acquired the project, which is being developed by Skydance and Mattel Films. Hargrave is directing the project from a screenplay by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce the movie for Skydance, alongside Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films and Jules Daly.

Randeep has several other exciting projects lined up. He recently directed and starred in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and is currently filming Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, with Sunny Deol. The movie is being produced by the banners behind Pushpa 2: The Rule. He is also attached to Arjun Ustara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.