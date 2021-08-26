Randhir Kapoor had 'dominant fear' about Rishi Kapoor's health but was shocked by Rajiv Kapoor's death

The Kapoor family lost two members in less than a year. While Rishi Kapoor died after a two-year battle with cancer in April 2020, the family mourned the death of Rajiv Kapoor earlier this year.

Now, in a new interview, their brother Randhir Kapoor has opened up about the loss. He admitted that while he had his 'fears' about Rishi's health, no one was prepared for Rajiv's death.

“The dominant fear was that anything could happen to my brother Rishi. After all, he was suffering from cancer. We visited him turn by turn, when he was being treated in America. But no one imagined that Rajiv would pass away so soon,” he told Yahoo! India.

“It’s genuinely a huge loss for me. I remember him as a great guy, extremely talented, a loyal friend and brother. I will miss him forever," he added. He also said that he felt 'particularly sad' for Rajiv since he didn't have much success in his acting career.

Randhir has previously spoken about this on a few occasions, including in his latest appearance on Indian Idol 12. The actor was invited for an episode dedicated to his family, and he was shown a montage of the family's photos while a contestant sang, Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from the film Mera Naam Joker.

"This brought back memories and these photos reminded me of my brothers who recently left us. Wherever they are, I hope they're all happy and safe. Thank you, Pawan for doing this tribute," an emotional Randhir said at the time.

Randhir also expressed his grief over the RK Studios catching fire. In 2017, a portion of the studio caught flames during which the family lost all of Raj Kapoor's awards, photographs from his youth and many film posters.