Randhir Kapoor reacts to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding rumours: 'He will get married someday'

Rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are preparing for a December wedding this year. Although the couple is yet to address these reports, Ranbir's uncle, actor Randhir Kapoor has said that he hasn't heard about a wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for over three years now. Last year, Ranbir had said that he would have married his Brahmastra co-star had there been no Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Randhir said, “I don’t know, and I haven’t heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don’t have any news on this.”

Even Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan said that she is waiting for information about Alia and Ranbir's wedding. “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information,” she told BollywoodLife. When prodded, Soni added, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a reference to her upcoming Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know.”

Last year, speaking with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had said that he wanted to ‘seal’ the deal. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had added.

Alia and Ranbir have been busy with their work commitments. While Alia has films such as Darlings, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Jee Le Zaraa in the making, Ranbir has Animal and an untitled film with Luv Ranjan, starring Shraddha Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir also have their first film together, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, waiting to release.

