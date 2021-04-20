Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rangoli Chandel says 'nepo gang' is spreading lies about Thalaivi to hide this about Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi
bollywood

Rangoli Chandel says 'nepo gang' is spreading lies about Thalaivi to hide this about Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Rangoli Chandel, sister and manager of Kangana Ranaut, has rubbished reports that Thalaivi will have an OTT release. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has rubbished reports on Thalaivi. She maintained the film will release in theatres.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared screenshots of three reports; while one said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is considering releasing Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi on OTT platforms, the second and the third said that Kangana's Thalaivi may land on the OTT platform next month.

Reacting to it, Rangoli said that there was no truth to it. On the Gangubai Kathiawadi screenshot, she said, "To hide this... @aliabhatt." On the second and third, she said: "They will spread this, it's a lie dont believe. Nepo mafia PK, thalaivi is coming in theatres. Nepotism mafia stop fake propaganda, bikau media stop selling yourself, thalaivi in theatres."

Rangoli Chandel claimed reports that Thalaivi will have an OTT release are false.
Like a host of other films, the makers of Thalaivi, too, decided to postpone the release of the film. It was scheduled to release in April this year. Sharing a note, the makers had said: "We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response and unconditional love you've shown for Thalaivi trailer. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise on Covid-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra comes to The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani's support after he faces racist comments in US

Thalaivi chronicles the life and times of actor-politician J Jayalalithaa. It was shot in Tamil and in Hindi and will also be dubbed in other languages. The trailer was released on Kangana's birthday last month. The film also stars Arvind Swami and Madhoo.

