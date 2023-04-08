Rani Mukerji and Bhumi Pednekar hug each other at Mumbai event; Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor pose for paparazzi. Watch

Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ananya Panday attended the Pinkvilla Style Awards recently. Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and their daughter Tina Ahuja, Nora Fatehi, Rohit Saraf, Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Sania Mirza were also seen at the event held in Mumbai on Friday evening. (Also Read | Rani Mukerji dresses up in ethnic outfit, smiles bright at Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway bash)

Rani Mukerji, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani at a Mumbai event.

Several videos and pictures of the actors posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet surfaced online. In a video, Rani Mukerji was seen in a black and golden outfit as she posed for the paparazzi. Bhumi, who also opted for a black dress for the event, ran towards her and they hugged each other. They also shared a laugh and conversation as Bhumi walked away.

For the event, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a lime green high-slit dress and paired it with silver heels. Kiara Advani smiled and posed for the paparazzi as she wore a red dress and matched it with heels. Kartik Aaryan wore a white shirt, grey blazer, and pants. He also opted for a white and blue tie and black shoes.

Ananya panday, Kajol, Kartik, and Vani at the event.

Govinda wore a white shirt, shimmery black jacket, and pants. Sunita wore a red dress while Tina was seen in a white and black outfit. Ananya Panday wore a baby pink outfit while Sunny Leone was seen in a silver dress. Nora Fatehi wore a high-neck white dress and smiled for the paparazzi. Vidya Balan winked, smiled, and did a little dance as she posed for the photographers stationed at the event. She wore a silver and black long dress.

Rani has recently seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a film based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Anirban Bhattacharya among others. The film hit the theatres on March 17.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Miza, and Kiriti Kamra. The film hit the theatres on March 24. Bhumi will be seen in Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra's Afwaa, and Mudassar Aziz's Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen in the musical romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. Kartik will also be seen in Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

