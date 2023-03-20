Rani Mukerji cried many times during Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway shoot; director calls film 'emotional ride'

Ashima Chibber and Rani Mukerji were working together for the first time on the family drama Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The Hindi film recreates the real-life ordeal of an Indian woman, Sagarika Chakraborty, who fought to regain custody of her young children after they were taken away by the government in a foreign country. The director shared how filming certain scenes of the film was extremely emotional for both of them and Rani was crying during many of the scenes. The experience bonded the two of them together. (Also read: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway box office day 3 collection: Rani Mukerji film shows little growth, earns ₹6.4 cr)

Rani Mukerji plays Debika Chatterjee in the Ashima Chibber film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

The director also shared that Rani was able to understand the story and emotions closely as she was a mother herself. Rani married producer-director Aditya Chopra in 2014. They have a seven-year-old daughter Adira Chopra. Over the course of the film, the actor was able to show Sagarika's three-year journey from when she first came to Norway and then had to leave without her children.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ashima spoke about the bond she and Rani shared, "When I decided to become a single mother and I was pregnant, she was the first one I confided in. And I saw a side to Rani which was so brave, compassionate, and supportive of me. Rani is the epitome of motherhood. Who else could have understood this story better than her? So, every day was a revelation to me."

Of their days on set, she added, "It was an emotional ride for us. Rani was crying, and I was pretty emotional while doing the scenes. I couldn’t imagine that someone had suffered this long; 610 days without your child is excruciatingly painful, everything else is peripheral for me."

Ashima made her directorial debut with the Yash Raj Films comedy Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013) and has directed series like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and MTV Fanaah: An Impossible Love Story. She is a single parent to a young boy.

Rani was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The actor is also releasing a memoir later this year in which she will delve into her 25 years into the film industry and more.

