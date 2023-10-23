Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rani Mukerji dances gracefully during Durga Puja celebrations, Sumona Chakravarti shows her dhunuchi talent. Watch

Rani Mukerji dances gracefully during Durga Puja celebrations, Sumona Chakravarti shows her dhunuchi talent. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 23, 2023 07:05 AM IST

Rani Mukerji and Sumona Chakravarti joined other devotees for a dance at North Bombay Durga Puja on Sunday.

Durga Puja celebrations have been in full swing at North Bombay Durga Puja. On Sunday, Rani Mukerji and Sumona Chakravarti danced in their own style after the aarti. While Rani joined other ladies to perform a slow dance in front of Goddess Durga, Sumona took the dhunuchi and showed her hidden talent by dancing it while holding it with her mouth. Also read: Sushmita Sen performs Dhunuchi dance with daughter Renee Sen, twins with her in saree for Durga Puja celebrations

Rani Mukerji dances with other women

Sumona Chakravarti and Rani Mukerji danced during Durga Puja celebrations on Sunday.

A paparazzo shared a video of Rani from the Durga Puja celebrations on Instagram and fans couldn't gush about Rani's grace and beauty. The actor looked stunning in an olive green tissue silk saree and bindi on her forehead. She danced slowly in front of the deity, along with former actor Sharbani Mukherjee and other women.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Praising her, a fan wrote, “Loved it. Jai mata rani ki.” Another said, “she is the queen of hearts.” One more commented, “Indeed she is very beautiful.” A comment simply read: “All Bengali beauties” A fan who witnessed her dance in person wrote, “Mai udar he thi aaj (I was there today) when they were dancing. Rani Mukerji is the queen.”

Sumona Chakravarti's dhunuchi dance

On the other hand, The Kapil Sharma Show actor Sumona showed her dhunuchi talent by taking part in the dhunuchi dance with other men and women. She was in a red saree and a sleeveless blouse. She held the dhunuchi with her mouth and danced without a care in front of the goddess.

Commenting on a video of Sumona's dance on Instagram, a fan wrote, “Woow so nice and hard.” Another hailed her saying, “Ise kehte hai dhuvvadaar performance (this is what is called a smoky performance).”

Since a few days, several Bollywood celebrities have been attending the festivities at North Bombay Durga Puja. Among them are Rani Mukerji, Kajol, her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and her mom Tanuja, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth and Sumona Chakravarti. Hema Malini with Esha Deol, Jaya Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Rupali Ganguly, Munmun Dutta and many others joined them in the celebrations during the weekend.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
rani mukerji sumona chakravarti durga puja
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP