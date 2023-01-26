Rani Mukerji is a doting mother in new Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway still, film to release on March 17

Rani Mukerji is a doting mother of two in the upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. A new still from the feature released on Thursday shows her character spending time with her children at a puja. Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will be released in theatres on March 17. (Also read: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji plays Bengali woman fighting a nation for her children's custody. See first pic)

Zee Studios, which is producing the film, shared the new look on Twitter. They wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, here's an exclusive still from #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, now releasing on 17th March 2023. Get ready to witness a woman's resolve to fight against all odds & take on a country to protect her children at all costs. #RaniMukerji." In the new image, Rani is wearing a yellow sari, while holding her baby daughter in her lap. Her son has a matching outfit, dressed in a yellow kurta and white pants. She takes a selfie of the family seated for the puja.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, is based on a true story. The drama features Rani as a mother who has to fight for her children's custody against an entire country. The upcoming film is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, along with Zee Studios.

The actor's autobiography is also due to be released in the same month, on her birthday, March 21. The personal and candid memoir, published by HarperCollins India, will give fans a never-before-seen look into her life and career. She had said in a statement last year, "In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career."

"I haven't had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood," she had added. Rani was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

