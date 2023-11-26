Rani Mukerji reveals ‘only film’ she was unfortunate not to be a part of was Aamir Khan's Lagaan, recalls his reaction

Actor Rani Mukerji has shared that the only film that she felt "unfortunate" she couldn't be a part of was Aamir Khan's 2001 movie Lagaan. During an interactive session at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Rani said that she had already signed a film the shooting for which was about 20 days. (Also Read | Rani Mukerji arrives like a boss at an event. See pics)

Rani on not being a part of Lagaan

Rani Mukerji with Aamir Khan (L), a still from Lagaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the event, Rani said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The only film which I could say I was unfortunate that I couldn't be part of was Lagaan because there was a particular date clash and Aamir was turning producer with the film and he said that, 'Rani I am shooting this film in a particular way, so I want all my actors in this particular place for 6 months and not move'. He wanted everybody to be there, he had this particular way."

Rani recalls what Aamir said

"And I had already signed a film before that which was about 20 days and Aamir was like, 'Rani I won't be able to let you come back even for those 10 or 15 days because it would be unfair of me not to let the others travel'. I also asked the other producers if they would be okay if I left the film because I would really like to do Aamir's film, he's a close friend of mine. But the producer refused to let me go. It was very sad," she said.

About Lagaan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helmed by director Ashutosh Gowariker, Laagan went on to become a big hit. The film also received critical acclaim and achieved both commercial success and international recognition. The film was produced by Aamir Khan. He starred in the film alongside Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

About Rani

Rani made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat. She had her first commercial success with Ghulam and breakthrough with the romance Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In her over two-decade-long career, Rani starred in Chalte Chalte, Hum Tum, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Bunty Aur Babli, Black, No One Killed Jessica, Talaash, Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2 among many others.

The actor was last seen in the drama film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway which received good responses from the audience. She has still not announced her next project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON