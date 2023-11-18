close_game
News / Entertainment / Rani Mukerji arrives like a boss, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan exude glamour at an event. See pics

Rani Mukerji arrives like a boss, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan exude glamour at an event. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 18, 2023 09:29 AM IST

Vikrant Massey, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raja Kumari, Anoushka Shankar and Diana Penty also made stylish appearances at the event.

The season to dress up is far from over. A host of film celebrities dressed up in their most elegant avatars for an Elle event in Mumbai on Friday. While many like Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Shruti Haasan were spotted in black, Sobhita Dhulipala once again arrived in a beige organza saree but in style. Disha Patani, too, put up a stylish appearance in a white gown.

Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and Rani Mukerji at Elle List event. (Varinder Chawla)
Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and Rani Mukerji at Elle List event. (Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji arrives in style

Rani Mukerji created quite an impact as she arrived in a black pantsuit with her hands in her pockets. She had her straight hair falling on the shoulders on each side and carried the waistcoat, blazer and flared pants well. The sleek look was a hit with the fans who loved her video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram.

A fan reacted, “Awww look at Raniiiii!Omg how can she be so pretty?” Another said, “Always beautiful. Obsessed with her eyes.” One more commented, “She looks amazing.”

Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan go for black

Sonam Kapoor too made an impressive appearance in a black Rick Owens gown paired with a leather jacket and gloves. The look was put together by her sister Rhea Kapoor and others.

Vidya Balan wore a black gown with cape sleeves and Shruti Haasan too wore a black one for the gala. Disha Patani looked gorgeous in a white cut-out gown paired with a diamond necklace. She had her hair tied in a small ponytail. Among the men, Vikrant Massey, who is currently riding high on the success of 12th Fail, made a stunning appearance in a white blazer and black pants paired with a tie. Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted in black.

Anoushka Shankar, Shruti Haasan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Raja Kumari at Elle event.
Anoushka Shankar, Shruti Haasan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Raja Kumari at Elle event.
Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Saiyami Kher, Vikrant Massey and Diana Penty at Elle event. (Varinder Chawla)
Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Saiyami Kher, Vikrant Massey and Diana Penty at Elle event. (Varinder Chawla)

Musician Anoushka Shankar, rapper Raja Kumari, Neha Sharma and sister Aisha Sharma, Jiya Shankar, Mahira Sharma also attended the event. Diana Penty in a black saree and Saiyami Kher in a cream pantsuit also excelled in style at the event.

