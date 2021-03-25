Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rani Mukerji, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor visit birthday girl Sunita Kapoor. See pics
Rani Mukerji, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor visit birthday girl Sunita Kapoor. See pics

Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Farah Khan were all seen at Anil Kapoor's residence on Thursday evening for the birthday celebrations of his wife Sunita.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Sanjay Kapoor with Farah Khan (L) and Rani Mukerji at Anil Kapoor's home.(Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji was spotted by the paparazzi outside Anil Kapoor's residence on Thursday evening. She was there for the birthday celebrations of his wife, Sunita Kapoor.

Rani was seen wearing a white top, carrying a large bag and wearing big sunglasses. She was seen smiling and talking to someone when the paparazzi took pictures of her. Also at the party were Anil's brother and sister-in-law, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.

Sanjay was seen in a black T-shirt, white pants and a printed black shirt. Maheep wore a printed green shirt and green pants with heels. Filmmaker Farah Khan was also seen.

Rani Mukerji outside Anil Kapoor's house.
Rani Mukerji in her car.
Maheep Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's house.
Sanjay Kapoor at the party.
On her birthday, Anil gifted Sunita a deep black Mercedes Benz GLS which currently retails at about 1 crore. Anil also took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for his wife. Sharing a bunch of pictures with her, he wrote, "To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts."

"These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always," he added. "Love you to eternity and beyond," Sunita commented on the post.

Anil and Sunita have been married for 36 years and have three kids together--actors Sonam and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, and producer Rhea Kapoor.

(Photos by Varinder Chawla)

This site uses cookies

