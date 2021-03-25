Anil Kapoor gifts wife Sunita Kapoor a Mercedes car worth 1 crore on her birthday. See pics

Anil Kapoor has got a sweet new gift for his wife, Sunita Kapoor. To celebrate her birthday, Anil got her a brand new Mercedes car.

The paparazzi outside his home got a good look at the new car. It is a deep black Mercedes Benz GLS which currently retails at about ₹1 crore.

Anil and Sunita's new car.

Earlier in the day, Anil had shared a sweet birthday wish for his wife. Sharing a bunch of pictures with her, he wrote, "To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always." "Love you to eternity and beyond," Sunita commented on the post.

Anil and Sunita's daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor also wrote a special message for her mother. "‘Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way.” KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita Happy happy birthday," she wrote.

Anil and Sunita have been married for 36 years. They have three kids together--Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

