Ranveer Singh hangs out with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan and Simu Liu at NBA game

After playing at the NBA All-Star Celebrity game on Friday, Ranveer Singh enjoyed the rest of the weekend as a spectator. The actor was seen spending time with former basketball players like Karl Malone, Reggie Miller, and Shaquille O'Neal, Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan, Simu Liu and filmmaker Spike Lee. He shared the photos of those he met up with on his Instagram Stories. Ranveer is NBA India's brand ambassador. (Also read: Ranveer Singh and Ben Affleck share a conversation at NBA All-Star Celebrity game in Utah. See pic)

On Friday, Ranveer played for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade's team in the celebrity game. Team Dwayne, which included Simu Liu, actor Janelle Monae, comedian Hasan Minhaj and tennis player Frances Tiafoe, defeated Team Ryan with a final score of 81 to 78. He later was seen hanging out with teammates Simu and Hasan at Saturday's game.

Ranveer with Hasan Minhaj.

The actor was dressed in bright colours with a yellow T-shirt, pink puffy jacket and blue pants and hat. He was wearing neon green sneakers. While he was playing on Friday, Ranveer also got a chance to talk to actor-director Ben Affleck on the court. Ben was promoting his upcoming Prime Video film, Air, and had come to watch the game.

Ranveer with filmmaker Spike Lee.

When Ranveer was named India's brand ambassador in 2021, the actor had told Pinkvilla, “I have been a basketball fan since I was a child. It is one of the most electrifying sports in the world and NBA stars have been shaping pop culture for decades now. From Michael Jordan to Allen Iverson to LeBron James, the NBA has developed a unique culture within its players and fans. The players’ impact on and off the court is something that I admire.”

In 2022, Ranveer acted in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus (2022) in a double role. Both films did not perform well at the box office. Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, is now streaming on Netflix.

The actor's next project is Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where he reunites with his Gully Boy (2019) co-star Alia Bhatt. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a musical romance that also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film will be released in June 2023.

