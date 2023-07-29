Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone laugh, seen busy in conversation as they leave Karan Johar's house party

Actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated the success of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at filmmaker Karan Johar's house in Mumbai on Friday night. Several pictures and videos of the duo arriving at Karan's home surfaced on social media platforms. (Also Read | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review)

Deepika and Ranveer arrive at Karan's home separately

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in their car.

In a clip, Deepika Padukone was seen arriving at Karan's home in her car. She wore a printed green top and denims. Deepika arrived at the venue alone. Ranveer arrived at Karan's home in his car. The actor wore a white T-shirt, pants and a cap. He also wore a face mask. As he reached the place, he flashed the thumbs-up sign, blew kisses, waved and also winked at the paparazzi.

The duo laugh, share conversations as they leave venue

In a video, Deepika and Ranveer were seen leaving Karan's home in their car. The duo was seen busy in conversation. As Ranveer said something, Deepika laughed. She also leaned in to talk to him. As their car left the venue, they were still seen chatting with each other. Apart from them, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar and Manish Malhotra were also seen at Karan's home.

Deepika and Ranveer were seen leaving Karan's home in their car.

About Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on Friday theatres. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "From slamming patriarchy, calling out misogyny to rubbing feminism in our faces, there's no dearth of messaging. There's a whole sequence that stresses on 'talent transcends the boundaries of gender' ideology and I liked that inclusion at first. But, it gets problematic when it's stretched beyond a point and when it's conveyed in a poor taste by ridiculing a classic dance form like Kathak. I doubt many would laud the scene when Rocky tells Rani's father, 'Inko Madhuri chadh gayi hai'. There's another portion where Rani's mother takes Rocky 'bra-shopping' and then lectures him on respecting women but first being comfortable to touch the bra. It comes and goes without any context."

As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹11.50 crore at the box office on day one of its release. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film is about Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee.

Deepika's upcoming films

Fans will see Deepika in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline. She will be seen alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film will release in theatres next year.

