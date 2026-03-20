‘Ranveer, you’re better than this’: Ramya slams Aditya Dhar’s direction, use of ‘violence and jingoism’ in Dhurandhar 2

Commenting on Ranveer’s performance, she added, “To everyone saying it’s Ranveer carrying the film, what exactly is he carrying? Because all I could see was his hair. In the first part, his hair had personality, presence, character. In this one, it’s just there. In the way. Of everything. Blocking scenes. Possibly eligible for a supporting role nomination.”

Ramya slammed the film’s direction, dialogues, editing, background score, and performances, calling them “consistently subpar.” She suggested it felt as if the makers either ignored the March 19 release deadline or knowingly rushed it: “Haan perfect hai, bhej do” (Yes, it’s perfect, just send it), she wrote.

Former Lok Sabha MP and actor Ramya didn’t hold back after watching Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) starring Ranveer Singh , in theatres following its March 19 release. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) on 20 March, she advised viewers to skip the film in cinemas, save their money and time, and wait for its post-theatrical OTT release.

Ramya questions extreme violence in the film Ramya also criticised the film’s extreme violence, describing it as a “visual handbook” on creative ways to weaponise ordinary objects. “Syringe? Used. Spanner? Used. Knives, spiked balls, machetes, reapers, chains, guns, bombs, bazookas, shutters, you name it, they’ve weaponised it,” she wrote.

She added that director Aditya Dhar seemed in constant competition with himself to make each scene more violent or comical than the last, noting that the escalation eventually stops shocking and becomes unintentionally hilarious. Questioning the exaggerated action, she quipped, “Even after chopping off both legs and soaking a torso in kerosene, the character is still delivering dialogues like he is in the middle of a TED Talk. Medical science, zindabad. Forget Oscar, Nobel Prize incoming.”

Concluding her critique, Ramya called Dhurandhar 2 “a HUGE disappointment. Snoozefest/comedy at best,” and added, “If Part 1 made you cheer, this one will make you question why. Dhurandhar 2 why? Ranveer, you’re better than this. Aditya Dhar-jingoism and propaganda is so passé. Get over it.”