‘Ranveer, you’re better than this’: Ramya slams Aditya Dhar’s direction, use of ‘violence and jingoism’ in Dhurandhar 2
Ramya criticized the film's extreme violence and poor direction, suggesting it was a visual handbook for weaponising objects.
Former Lok Sabha MP and actor Ramya didn’t hold back after watching Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) starring Ranveer Singh, in theatres following its March 19 release. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) on 20 March, she advised viewers to skip the film in cinemas, save their money and time, and wait for its post-theatrical OTT release.
Ramya slams Dhurandhar's direction, dialogues
Ramya slammed the film’s direction, dialogues, editing, background score, and performances, calling them “consistently subpar.” She suggested it felt as if the makers either ignored the March 19 release deadline or knowingly rushed it: “Haan perfect hai, bhej do” (Yes, it’s perfect, just send it), she wrote.
Commenting on Ranveer’s performance, she added, “To everyone saying it’s Ranveer carrying the film, what exactly is he carrying? Because all I could see was his hair. In the first part, his hair had personality, presence, character. In this one, it’s just there. In the way. Of everything. Blocking scenes. Possibly eligible for a supporting role nomination.”
Ramya questions extreme violence in the film
Ramya also criticised the film’s extreme violence, describing it as a “visual handbook” on creative ways to weaponise ordinary objects. “Syringe? Used. Spanner? Used. Knives, spiked balls, machetes, reapers, chains, guns, bombs, bazookas, shutters, you name it, they’ve weaponised it,” she wrote.
She added that director Aditya Dhar seemed in constant competition with himself to make each scene more violent or comical than the last, noting that the escalation eventually stops shocking and becomes unintentionally hilarious. Questioning the exaggerated action, she quipped, “Even after chopping off both legs and soaking a torso in kerosene, the character is still delivering dialogues like he is in the middle of a TED Talk. Medical science, zindabad. Forget Oscar, Nobel Prize incoming.”
Concluding her critique, Ramya called Dhurandhar 2 “a HUGE disappointment. Snoozefest/comedy at best,” and added, “If Part 1 made you cheer, this one will make you question why. Dhurandhar 2 why? Ranveer, you’re better than this. Aditya Dhar-jingoism and propaganda is so passé. Get over it.”
Dhurandhar's box office collection
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has opened to record-breaking box-office numbers. The Ranveer Singh starrer grossed over ₹100 crore in India on its first day, with total domestic earnings surpassing ₹145 crore, including paid previews, making it one of the biggest openings for a Hindi film in recent times.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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