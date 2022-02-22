Ranveer Singh fanboys over NBA great LeBron James, meets Bill Murray, Megan Fox: 'What a precious moment'. See pics

Ranveer Singh's extended stay in the US for the National Basketball Association's All-Star games week has been quite eventful. Not only did the actor play in the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, he even got to be court-side for the actual NBA games later on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, the actor shared a picture of him meeting with LeBron James, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. In the picture, which Ranveer posted on his Instagram, the two can be seen sharing a fist bump at court side during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game. "The King and I. What a precious moment, I'm shook," Ranveer captioned it, adding a crown emoji and tagging LeBron in the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official account of NBA India dubbed the meeting: 'When Singh meets King' in the comments. Several of Ranveer's colleagues from Bollywood also commented their appreciation for the meet in the comments. Tiger Shroff wrote, "Legendary moment," while Sophie Choudhry called it 'Epic'. Others like Ishaan Khatter and Abhishek Bachchan also commented with emojis to show their surprise and wonder for the moment. Actor Siddhanth Kapoor quipped, "Wow he is like 45 feet tall".

37-year-old LeBron James has played for three different teams in the NBA over close to two decades, winning the award for NBA's Most Valuable Player four times. He also has two Olympic gold medals with the US basketball team. An avid basketball fan, Ranveer has expressed his admiration for NBA players like LeBron several times in the past.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer Singh with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Ranveer Singh meeting veteran actor Bill Murray courtside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Instagram Stories, Ranveer also shared pictures with NBA great Shaquille O'Neal and actors Forrest Whittaker and Bill Murray, filmmaker Spike Lee, as well as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Sharing these pics, he called it 'the greatest photo dump in history,' and dubbed his time at NBA 'one of the greatest weekends of my entire life'.

Ranveer Singh with Oscar winner Forrest Whittaker and filmmaker Spike Lee.

Ranveer shared this pic of him meeting NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But Ranveer's appearance at NBA wasn't just limited to courtside. He participated in the All-Star Celebrity Game rubbing shoulders with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and winning the crowd and commentators over with his star power.

Also read: NBA announcers fawn over Ranveer's 38 million followers, fans shout apna time aayega

Ranveer had confirmed his NBA visit earlier this month on social media when he posted a picture of the game's roster on his Instagram Stories with a big arrow pointing towards his name. He wrote, "Ish ya boi (It's your boy)". The actor was appointed as NBA's brand ambassador for India last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON