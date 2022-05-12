Ranveer Singh hails Deepika Padukone as she becomes first Indian face for Louis Vuitton: ‘Serious flex, baby’

Ranveer Singh never lets go of an opportunity to drop a word of praise for wife Deepika Padukone. The actor has now reacted to her becoming first Indian brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton. Deepika features on an advertisement for leather handbags unveiled by the brand. She is seen in a short white outfit, holding the handbag. Also read: Ranveer Singh says he ‘felt judged’ for his flamboyant fashion sense: ‘Used to feel cagey about expressing myself’

Sharing the advertisement featuring Deepika, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Serious flex, baby @deepikapadukone.” Ranveer also reacted to a news article about Deepika and shared it with the caption, “Baby," on his Instagram Stories. Deepika has joined the likes of American actor Emma Stone and Chinese actor Zhou Dongyu as the ambassadors for the brand.

Ranveer Singh reacted to Deepika Padukone's new ad.

Deepika has also been appointed as part of the jury for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Reacting to her achievement, Ranveer recently broke into a dance and told Film Companion, "I was like ‘waah yaar, people want you to be the person who decides which is the better film.’ That’s huge. I mean I thought to myself ‘yaar, mera kabhi number aayega kya. Mujhe kabhi bithayenge kya jury-vury pe? Aaj tak kisi ne bulaya nahi hai, kisi jury pe, ki aap decide karo kiska better hai performance (Will I also get such a chance? Will they ever make me a part of a jury. No one has ever invited me, on any jury, that you decide whose performance was better)."

Deepika and Ranveer were last seen together in Kabir Khan's sports drama, 83. Ranveer is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It is set to hit theatres on May 13. He also unveiled the first poster of his Rohit Shetty film, Cirkus. He is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

