Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh hails Deepika Padukone as she becomes first Indian face for Louis Vuitton: ‘Serious flex, baby’
bollywood

Ranveer Singh hails Deepika Padukone as she becomes first Indian face for Louis Vuitton: ‘Serious flex, baby’

Ranveer Singh was all praise for wife Deepika Padukone as she featured in a commercial for Louis Vuitton as its first Indian brand ambassador. 
Ranveer Singh turns cheerleader for Deepika Padukone.
Published on May 12, 2022 09:50 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh never lets go of an opportunity to drop a word of praise for wife Deepika Padukone. The actor has now reacted to her becoming first Indian brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton. Deepika features on an advertisement for leather handbags unveiled by the brand. She is seen in a short white outfit, holding the handbag. Also read: Ranveer Singh says he ‘felt judged’ for his flamboyant fashion sense: ‘Used to feel cagey about expressing myself’

Sharing the advertisement featuring Deepika, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Serious flex, baby @deepikapadukone.” Ranveer also reacted to a news article about Deepika and shared it with the caption, “Baby," on his Instagram Stories. Deepika has joined the likes of American actor Emma Stone and Chinese actor Zhou Dongyu as the ambassadors for the brand.

Ranveer Singh reacted to Deepika Padukone's new ad.
RELATED STORIES

Deepika has also been appointed as part of the jury for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Reacting to her achievement, Ranveer recently broke into a dance and told Film Companion, "I was like ‘waah yaar, people want you to be the person who decides which is the better film.’ That’s huge. I mean I thought to myself ‘yaar, mera kabhi number aayega kya. Mujhe kabhi bithayenge kya jury-vury pe? Aaj tak kisi ne bulaya nahi hai, kisi jury pe, ki aap decide karo kiska better hai performance (Will I also get such a chance? Will they ever make me a part of a jury. No one has ever invited me, on any jury, that you decide whose performance was better)."

Deepika and Ranveer were last seen together in Kabir Khan's sports drama, 83. Ranveer is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It is set to hit theatres on May 13. He also unveiled the first poster of his Rohit Shetty film, Cirkus. He is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ranveer singh deepika padukone
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP