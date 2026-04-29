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Ranveer Singh has not quit Pralay, news of 'creative differences' with director Jai Mehta 'completely baseless': Report

A viral post had claimed that Ranveer Singh had walked out of Jai Mehta's zombie film Pralay due to ‘creative differences’ with the director.

Apr 29, 2026 08:12 pm IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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The speculation around Ranveer Singh quitting his upcoming film Pralay died down as quickly as it began. After a viral social media post claimed that the actor had left the zombie film due to ‘creative differences’ with the director Jai Mehta, a report quoted an insider as calling the rumours ‘baseless’. The report emphasised that the film is very much on track to go on floors later this year.

Has Ranveer Singh quit Pralay?

Ranveer Singh is set to star in the zombie film, Pralay.(AFP)

A viral post on X from Always Bollywood claimed that Ranveer has left the project and is eyeing a follow-up to Dhurandhar with another project by Aditya Dhar. The post, shared on Wednesday afternoon, claimed, “Ranveer Singh’s post-apocalyptic zombie thriller #Pralay, slated to go on floors by mid-2026 under Jai Mehta, has reportedly hit a roadblock due to creative differences between the actor and director. Amid this, Ranveer is said to be eyeing a massive Pan India action entertainer following the blockbuster response to #Dhurandhar2.”

However, hours later, a report in Variety India debunked these claims. The publication quoted an insider: “Reports suggesting any uncertainty around Pralay are completely baseless. Ranveer and Jai have been in continuous discussions and have firmly locked the script.”

 
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