Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar heads to Japan, internet gushes about the new poster: ‘Looking dope’

After setting the Indian box office on fire, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar is now headed to Japan. On Wednesday, the makers of the film confirmed it will be released in Japan, unveiling an international poster. And social media users couldn’t stop gushing over the poster's high-octane vibe, dubbing it “dope”. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released in India in December last year.

Dhurandhar heads to Japan On Wednesday, the makers of the film took to social media to announce the release date of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller in Japan. The film will be released in Japan on July 10.

The update was shared along with the international poster, which features Ranveer Singh as Hamza. The caption of the post read, “It’s time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026.”

As soon as the update surfaced on social media, social media users wasted no time in showering love on the new international poster. Fans flooded timelines with praise, calling it perfectly tailored for a global audience.

“Looks sick asf,” one comment read, with another sharing, “Dude.. it's a real Poster!” One social media user wrote, “This poster slaps”, with one mentioning, “I love how modest Japanese movie posters look”.

One fan wrote, “Poster looking dope asf”, with one fan mentioning, “Dhurandhar in Japanese will be more deadly with that accent.”