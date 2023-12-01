Ranveer Singh honoured by Sharon Stone at Red Sea Film Festival; poses with his ‘inspiration’ Johnny Depp

Ranveer Singh was honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival by Sharon Stone. The festival in Jeddah had many celebrities in attendance including Johnny Depp. Calling Johnny his inspiration, Ranveer posed with the Pirates of the Caribbean fame actor. Also read: Ranveer Singh to be honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival for contribution to cinema

Sharon Stone calls Ranveer Singh ‘creative genius’

Ranveer Singh, Johnny Depp and Sharon Stone at Red Sea International Film Festival.

At the event, Ranveer opted for an all-black look. He wore a black shirt, paired with a shimmery black blazer and matching pants. Presenting the award to Ranveer, Sharon Stone took to the stage and said, "I have had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer Singh before. What a great guy! He is truly an all-rounder creative genius. It gives me genuine great pleasure to welcome him to the stage to receive yet another prestigious award."

Ranveer Singh on receiving the honour

After receiving the award, Ranveer thanked his fans for their support. He said, “I want to thank my beautiful fans the most. They have been my driving force. They inspire me to push my limits and strive for greatness, to find that moment of truth that is invaluable.”

Ranveer Singh twins with Johnny Depp in black

Meanwhile, Ranveer flaunted his award, while posing with Johnny Depp, who also attended the festival. He also thanked Johnny Depp for being an inspiration for his versatility. In their photo, Johnny twinned with Ranveer in black semi-formal outfits.

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Depp at Red Sea International Film Festival.

Ranveer received the honour for his contributions towards cinema. However, he isn't the only one to receive the honour this year. Alongside him, actor Diane Kruger and actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan will be honoured as well.

Red Sea Film Festival 2023

This year's festival kickstarted on November 30. It opened with Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri’s fantasy film, HWJN. The fest will continue till December 9. Many popular celebrities across the globe are going to be a part of the festival.

Talking about Ranveer, the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, Mohammed Al-Turki previously said in a statement as per Variety, “This year we are honouring Ranveer Singh, an icon of Hindi cinema; Diane Kruger, who has delivered us a series of unforgettable characters from Helen of Troy to Tarantino’s Bridget von Hammersmark and affected us with her powerhouse performance of the avenging Angel Katja in Fatih Akin’s In the Fade; as well as the hugely beloved Abdullah Al-Sadhan who has been a mainstay of Saudi entertainment through Tash ma Tash for two decades and will also appear in this year’s competition title Norah. We are thrilled to be recognising each of their varied and deep contributions to cinema and to have them with us for our third edition.”

