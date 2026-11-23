In May this year, a video showing Ranveer Singh with his daughter Dua on the sets of King surfaced online, although his face was not visible. Now, the film's choreographers, Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, have confirmed Ranveer's presence during the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Tu Mil Jaaye. They also revealed how the actor cheered on his wife during the shoot.
Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji recalls Ranveer Singh making King set fun
In an interview with News18, Piyush and Shazia recalled shooting Tu Mil Jaaye in Cape Town. At the time, Deepika was pregnant with her second child. Ranveer accompanied her during the shoot. Recalling his presence on set, Shazia said, "Ranveer was on set for a few days. He’s a sweetheart. He has been kind to us since day one. We’re manifesting a song with him now. But yes, it was super fun having all these great actors on set together. You can imagine the kind of energy we had around us! We got to see a lot of love and support between the husband-wife duo. Each time Deepika was performing, Ranveer was hyping her up. And his energy is infectious."
Piyush added, "He was fully enjoying the shoot. There was a lot of fun and mischief on set. We would all tell Ranveer, ‘Why don't you do a shot as well?’. It was like a family get-together. In fact, Ranveer was there even when Shah Rukh sir and Deepika were rehearsing for the song. Ranveer made it fun, happy and light for everyone."{{/usCountry}}
Piyush added, "He was fully enjoying the shoot. There was a lot of fun and mischief on set. We would all tell Ranveer, ‘Why don't you do a shot as well?’. It was like a family get-together. In fact, Ranveer was there even when Shah Rukh sir and Deepika were rehearsing for the song. Ranveer made it fun, happy and light for everyone."{{/usCountry}}
Piyush and Shazia also revealed how Deepika guided them while they choreographed Shah Rukh Khan, as it was their first time working with the superstar. The choreographers further praised Deepika for shooting the song in summer clothes despite the cold weather, while the rest of the crew wore multiple layers.
Tu Mil Jaaye is the first track from King and offers a glimpse of Shah Rukh and Deepika's chemistry. The song features vocals by Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti, lyrics by Kumaar, and music composed by Sachin-Jigar.
About Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Actors Deepika and Ranveer fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, following both Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. In September 2026, the couple became parents for the second time, welcoming another daughter, whom they named Devi Padukone Singh.
About King
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action drama stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan in lead roles. The film also features Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
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