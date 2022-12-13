Ranveer Singh picks up and carries child in his arms to protect him from crowd at event, fans floored by gesture. Watch

Ranveer Singh turned saviour for a young child at an event the actor attended over the weekend. In a video shared by a fan club, the actor can be seen picking up a child from amid the crowd and carrying him to safety as fans crowd around him for selfies and autographs. Fans have praised Ranveer for the sweet gesture and being so considerate of the child’s safety. Also read: Ranveer Singh reveals how he once gave up on acting thinking it was far-fetched

On Sunday, Ranveer attended Malad Masti, an annual event organised in Mumbai’s Malad to promote togetherness and wellness of the local community. A fan club of the actor shared a video on Instagram of him with fans crowding him on all sides. At this time, Ranveer bends down to pick up a small child and carries him to safety as the crowd cheers. The actor carries the young child for some distance, as seen in the video.

The actor received praise from fans for the gesture. One fan club wrote, “Ranveer Singh picked up and carried a young child to protect him from the crowd at the @maladmastievent. Ranveer is a good soul that my heart can’t handle. Such a gem!” Another fan commented, “Awww Wowww that's so sweet of you yaar Super Star RS.”

The official Instagram page of the event shared several other videos and pictures of Ranveer at the event. In one, he dances on stage along with fans and the emcee to his latest song Current Laga Re from his upcoming film Cirkus. The song has a special appearance by his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. Cirkus director Rohit Shetty was also present at the event and joined Ranveer on stage. Ranveer was dressed in a white shirt with fruits printed on it, pairing it with denims and adding a fedora on his head to complete the look.

Ranveer has two big releases lined up. First up is Cirkus, Rohit Shetty’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s A Comedy of Errors, which also stars Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde. Then, he will star in Karan Johar’s return to direction--Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

