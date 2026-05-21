Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to return to Netflix with raw, unseen footage; announcement sparks confusion

The second instalment of the action thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge has already stirred excitement overseas following its digital debut, and now the franchise is once again making headlines. Netflix has announced that an extended ‘Raw and Undekha’ cut of the first film, starring Ranveer Singh, will soon begin streaming on the platform. While the announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, it has also sparked confusion online.

Raw version of Dhurandhar to be out soon

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025.

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The streaming giant took to social media to announce the update, revealing that the first instalment will return with a new OTT cut featuring footage that was not included in the theatrical release.

Sharing a new poster of the film ahead of the release, the streamer mentioned that the ‘Raw & Undekha’ version of Dhurandhar will release on May 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The caption of the post read, “Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak 🔥Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, out 22 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Netflix.”

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy, with many excited to finally watch the unseen footage from the film. At the same time, it also sparked confusion online, as several viewers were left wondering whether the second instalment would also arrive on the streaming platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy, with many excited to finally watch the unseen footage from the film. At the same time, it also sparked confusion online, as several viewers were left wondering whether the second instalment would also arrive on the streaming platform. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released internationally on Netflix on May 14. The second part of the franchise will premiere in India on JioHotstar on June 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released internationally on Netflix on May 14. The second part of the franchise will premiere in India on JioHotstar on June 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One social media user wrote, “Meanwhile Hotstar Crying in corner”, with another writing, “uncut or uncensored/extended version: there will be few minutes more them the first version and maybe unmuted swear words i think.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One social media user wrote, “Meanwhile Hotstar Crying in corner”, with another writing, “uncut or uncensored/extended version: there will be few minutes more them the first version and maybe unmuted swear words i think.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another asked, “Then what about JioStar coming on 4th June? I’m really confused. Is anyone else confused about this too?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another asked, “Then what about JioStar coming on 4th June? I’m really confused. Is anyone else confused about this too?” {{/usCountry}}

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“Why didn't they release this version at first ?” one wrote. “But we wanted Part 2 on Netflix”, pleaded one.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel has grossed over ₹1790 crore. The films are directed by Aditya Dhar.

The films tell the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this.

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Recently, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, one of the producers of the film, hinted at a surprise related to the movie, expected to be unveiled later this year. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.” The statement has left fans guessing what it could be.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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