Ranveer Singh's latest pics leave Deepika Padukone confused, Arjun Kapoor calls him 'Cleavage King'

Deepika Padukone seems confused with Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram post. The actor, on Wednesday afternoon, took to the social media platform and shared three pictures of himself. He was dressed in blue blazer with matching pants and a black shirt.

Ranveer appeared to be posing inside a dressing room. In the pictures shared on his Instagram Stories, he struck a pose with a couple of papers and also stood in front of a mirror for a picture. He shared the post with an emoji of a bar of soap. The use of the emoji in the caption made Deepika ask, "What is this emoji?"

While Ranveer is yet to reply to her comment, a few fans tried to decode it for Deepika. "It means he cleaned up, he cleaned up good actually," a fan wrote. "It means he’s squeaky clean, DP," another added. However, there were others who felt that her question was valid.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor had a rather unconventional compliment for Ranveer. He called him, "Cleavage King" and added a fire emoji.

Ranveer has been busy with his upcoming projects lately. Last month, Karan Johar announced that he was making his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer reunites with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for the film.

He also has a few other projects in the pipeline, awaiting release. These include Sooryavanshi, in which he has a cameo, and his cricket-themed film 83, which is based on India's win at the 1983 World Cup. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the making.

Also read: Ranveer Singh can't get enough of 'hottie' Deepika Padukone's pose in new pic. See here

Besides his projects, Ranveer made headlines last month after he attended his mother, Anju Bhavnani's birthday bash. While he hyped up Anju and Deepika in front of the paparazzi, inside videos revealed he was the life of the party. He wooed Deepika, and danced with his parents at the party.