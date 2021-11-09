'Ranveer Singh said 83 came out amazing, one of the best sports films till now': Harrdy Sandhu

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is currently garnering appreciation for his latest track Bijlee Bijlee, is excited for the release of his Bollywood debut 83, which revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the film, Harrdy is playing the role of legendary cricketer Madan Lal. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament.

In a recent interview with ANI, Harrdy opened up about working with Ranveer in the film. He shared that Ranveer has taught him a lot about acting.

"Working with Ranveer was amazing. I had so much to learn from him. He is so hardworking and dedicated and sabse achi baat hai (the best part is that) if you go and ask him anything about work or acting ache se hi (very well) explains you, helps you out. He is a super entertaining and a fun person to work with," he told ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harrdy further said that Ranveer believes the film is one of the best sports films till now.

"I'm very glad the film is finally close to releasing. We had been waiting for a long time, do saal nikal gaye (two years have gone by). I am too excited. I had a word with Ranveer the other day and he has seen the film and he told me that it came out amazing, one of the best sports films till now, he said. It's releasing on December 24, so I hope for the best," he shared.

While Harrdy is excited about his upcoming films, he shared that music is still his priority.

"Mostly focusing on music first, and then looking for good good good scripts to work as an actor. Film mein zyada time lagta hai (working in films take more time) and then you lose out on music. But if there is a great script that I like, then I would love to go ahead with it," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about his latest Punjabi number Bijlee Bijlee, Harrdy shared that he wanted to do this song as soon as he heard its beats.

"We have a studio where there is one studio room for recording and another is a sitting room. So I was in the sitting room and B Praak, Jaani and two young guys Hunny and Bunny were in the studio room...they were playing a guitar piece and B Praak paji (brother), he added a beat to it...as soon as I heard it, I thought wow, what a beat. So I quickly went into the studio and said ye mera gaana hoga (this will be my song), I will do it, I will do it," he shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song also marks the music video debut of popular TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who, Harrdy believes, has a bright future ahead.

"Palak was amazing. Agar aap dekhe (if you see) for her first music video the way she has performed, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in the video, she was so easy to work with, very focused. It was great working with her. She has got a very bright future ahead," he said.

In the music video of the upbeat number, Harrdy and Palak look super hot with their killer moves, though they were way too cold while shooting the song in Russia during winters.

"We shot it in Russia because we wanted an international vibe for our video. Par please agar Russia mein jaana hai toh garmi mein shoot karke aana, humari jo band baji hai na thand mein, oye hoye hoye hoye (If you want to go to Russia, go there for shoot in the summer, we had a tough time there). Bahot zyada thand thi (it was very cold) and because of the outfits, we couldn't wear any inners or warmers and it was just too too cold," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Harrdy Sandhu: There is a bit of disappointment due to the delay of ‘83

Harrdy also disclosed that he has another song ready for release, once 83 comes out.

"We went to Russia to shoot two songs. One is Bijlee Bijlee and the other we will release after the release of 83," he signed off.